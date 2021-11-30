PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Medical Center has received a five-star rating for carotid procedures, respiratory failure and treatment of sepsis, according to new research released by Healthgrades, an organization that annually evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals for 31 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions.
For its analysis, Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance in 31 common conditions and procedures and evaluated outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 16 states.
Healthgrades recognizes a hospital’s quality achievements for cohort-specific performance, specialty area performance, and overall clinical quality. Individual procedure or condition cohorts receive a five-star rating (for doing statistically significantly better than expected); three-star rating (not statistically different from expected); and one-star rating (statistically significantly worse than expected).