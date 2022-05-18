PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Medical Center has received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022 from the Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization.
This national distinction recognizes BMC’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital. Berkshire Medical Center has achieved an “A” grade for four successive ranking periods: spring 2022, fall 2021, spring 2021 and fall 2020.
The Leapfrog Group assigns grades to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients.
To see BMC’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org