BMC recognized by American Orthopaedic Association for seventh straight year

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Medical Center has received 2022-23 Star Performer recognition from The American Orthopaedic Association’s Own the Bone program for the seventh consecutive year.
Star Performer designation is reserved only for institutions that have achieved a 75 percent compliance rate with at least 5 of the 10 Own the Bone prevention measures. Berkshire Orthopaedic Associates has achieved between 98 and 100 percent compliance on all 10 measures, based on data from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.
Berkshire Medical Center is one of over 275 health care institutions nationwide that has taken initiative to ensure its osteoporotic fracture patients receive the highest quality care by implementing the associations Own the Bone program.
Berkshire Medical Center has participated in the program for over a decade. Together with Berkshire Orthopaedic Associates, over 1,385 patients over 50 with hip fractures have received important information on how to prevent future fractures since 2009.