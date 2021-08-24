DALTON —Berkshire Money Management has donated $25,000 to bring the 3M Scott Firefighter Combat Challenge back to the Berkshires this year. The event, which BMM is putting on with the city of Pittsfield, will take place at Berkshire Crossing at 555 Hubbard Avenue in Pittsfield Sept. 16-18.
Firefighters from across the state and around the world are expected to participate in the event. It will be televised on ESPN3.
For more information about the Challenge course, registration and rules, visit http://firefighterchallenge.com/2021/07/20/pittsfield-2021-registration-page/. For more information about the Pittsfield event, email Dan Garner at dgarner@cityofpittsfield, call 413-448-9754, or access the event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/346449923740496/?ref=newsfeed.