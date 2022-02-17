BOSTON — The Berkshire Natural Resources Council and Trustees of Reservations recently received MassWildlife Climate Change Resilience grants from the Baker-Polito administration for projects in Great Barrington and Sheffield.
The council has received $37,495 to improve flood plain forests by removing invasive species along the Housatonic River and Rising Pond in Great Barrington, sites that are within Environmental Justice Communities.
The Trustees have been awarded $28,512 to improve habitat at Ashley Pasture at Bartholomew’s Cobble in Sheffield by removing invasive plant and woody species such as multi-flora rose, mugwort, Asian bush honeysuckle and oriental bittersweet.