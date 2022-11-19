Bob Chapman recognized by Edward Jones Financial Services office

PITTSFIELD — Bob Chapman recently received two awards from Edward Jones Financial Services office in Pittsfield for exceptional achievement in building client relationships.
Chapman received the Ed Armstrong Achievement Award and the Jim McKenzie Achievement Award at the firm’s regional meeting in Providence, R.I. Each award is named for a cultural trait of the firm or for a firm leader or legend who, between 1922 and the 1980s, helped shape Edward Jones with the values of putting clients' needs first, treating others with respect and working in partnership.
"Earning these awards is a real honor. As I partner with clients to make a meaningful difference in their lives, my relationships with them continue to grow. It's a personally and professionally rewarding experience, and I am grateful to those who put their trust in me," Chapman said in a news release. "The fact that each award was named after a firm legend makes them all the more meaningful."