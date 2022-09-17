Boston University Tanglewood Institute names Nicole Wendll executive director

LENOX — Nicole Wendl has been appointed executive director of the Boston University Tanglewood Institute by BU's College of Fine Arts following a national search for the open position.
Wendl has served as BUTI's director of education and programming for three years, and in that position worked closely with the Boston Symphony Orchestra's senior leadership on the institute's inclusion in both Tanglewood and BSO events. She expanded donor relations while managing the academic operations budget, and most notably proposed and implemented action plans for equity and inclusion program growth.
A professional violinist, Wendl has previously served as program manager of Green Mountain Chamber Music Festival in Burlington, Vt., and as co-founder and director of the Lumino Festival in Falls Village, Conn. She built Lumino from the ground up, raising scholarship funds, negotiating vendor and venue contracts, overseeing marketing and enrollment, even designing the website.
She has also served as concertmaster in the Portsmouth Symphony, as associate concertmaster of the Opera Neo orchestra in San Diego, and as the chair of various in orchestras up and down the East Coast.
Wendl holds an undergraduate degree in music education from Florida State University and two graduate degrees in violin performance from University of South Florida and North Carolina School of the Arts, where she was a member of the prestigious Giannini String Quartet.