Bottomless Bricks reopens in Pittsfield after a soft Memorial Day weekend launch. They're hosting a grand opening event on June 24 with free Lego minifigures

PITTSFIELD — When Bottomless Bricks, a place where enthusiasts can buy, sell and exchange Legos, moved into its new home in downtown Pittsfield, some assembly was required.

Owner Erin Laundry, formerly a contestant on the third season of the television show "Lego Masters," told The Eagle in February that she tentatively planned to open the store in April with her husband, Shane. After signing the lease in March, though, Laundry worked with contractors to get the place in shape.

If you go What: Bottomless Bricks Where: 163 South St., Pittsfield Grand opening: Saturday, June 24, at 10 a.m. at the store. Store hours: Wednesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Information: Go online to bottomlessbricks.com or email info@bottomlessbricks.com

That work included removing an office from the building at 163 South St. and putting in new flooring, walls and lighting.

"We pretty much revamped the place," Laundry said. "And that's taken a little more time than we expected but it was definitely well worth the time before we opened."

The store did a "friends and family" soft opening over Memorial Day weekend, but plans to host a grand opening on June 24. The event will have a series of raffles for customers to enter and attendees will receive a free "minifigure" with the store's name on it to commemorate the event.

In truth, the grand opening is a reopening — Laundry previously owned a store in Adams of the same name, and offering the same services. That storefront closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The business had to adapt after the coronavirus made it impossible to host birthday parties — they plan to get the celebrations rolling again in the new space.

The store on South Street doubles as an exchange, allowing people to trade in Lego goods. Laundry said that anyone with vintage items can bring them in and receive payment based on the latest listings on Bricklink.com, an online marketplace for Lego sets and pieces.

Laundry said they pay customers based on the six-month average for a given item on the site. For less valuable sets, or even just bulk pieces, they'll also pay by weight.

So far, "Star Wars" items have been among their most sought after. Laundry said they're constantly on the lookout for vintage finds from the franchise — with original Death Star sets being their white whale. A search on Bricklink indicates that unused Death Star sets from the Lego "Ultimate Collector Series" can go between $612 and $2,500, depending on the model.

Laundry said that even minifigures for Star Wars can be highly valuable. The store is currently selling a "shadow ARF trooper," an "ultra-rare" figure in mint condition that only came in one particular "polybag" — a bag of the figures sold on its own individually from a set — for $350.

When it comes to stormtroopers and characters from the Star Wars menagerie, Laundry said she often gets help from her younger customers matching helmets to figures — even being a self-proclaimed "nerd" and fan of the franchise herself.

"It's like it's own rabbit hole," Laundry laughed. "I need a kid expert for Star Wars guys."

In spite of the Star Wars love, Laundry said that just about anything from the 80s and 90s can fetch a fair price. A decent amount of the store's foot traffic thus far has been adults shopping for themselves, looking for reasons of nostalgia.

"We are that generation that is rebuying our childhood," Laundry said. "People absolutely love to find those sets — especially early castle sets, pirate ships. We actually had a 'Black Falcon's Fortress' and we didn't even get it on the shelf."

That set, though, was bought by a kid collecting vintage Legos. For hobbyists (and serious collectors) of all ages, the store is becoming a gathering place.

Laundry said she plans to get an events calendar up for the store soon, hosting events for people to come get together. She hopes to establish a monthly event at Hot Plate Brewing; they hosted a Bricks and Brews event together during the 10x10 Festival in February.

It's about more than just building LEGO sets, she said.

"Building community is a big part of this," Laundry said. "Our mission is actually to promote creativity, community and ingenuity."