PITTSFIELD — Dr. Glenda Bowen, a board-certified and fellowship-trained pulmonologist, has been appointed to the medical staff of Berkshire Medical Center and the provider staff of Pulmonary Professional Services of BMC, Berkshire Health Systems has announced.
She is partnered with doctors Hafez Alsmaan, Cynthia Callahan, Wing Kong, Julio Miranda, David Oelberg and Jack Ringler.
Bowen is board certified in internal medicine and pulmonary disease, and fellowship trained in pulmonary/critical care at the University of Vermont Medical Center and in sleep medicine at the Yale University School of Medicine.
She received her medical degree from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Honduras and completed her residency at Danbury Hospital in Connecticut.