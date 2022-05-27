PITTSFIELD — Barrington Stage Company's Artistic Director Julianne Boyd was named the recipient of the 2022 Robert K. Quattrochi Downtown Person of the Year Award from Downtown Pittsfield Inc. at the organization’s annual meeting on Thursday.
Jesse Cook-Dubin, an attorney at the Pittsfield law firm Cohen Kinne Valicenti and Cook, received the President’s Award, while Berkshire Health Systems and the city of Pittsfield's Health Department received The Downtown Pittsfield Community Award.
Quattrochi, a longtime community advocate and owner of the former Pete’s Motors in Pittsfield, died in 2015. DPI named its Person of the Year award after him in 2016.
The meeting took place at the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage performance space at Barrington Stage Company.