LEE — Boyd Technologies has launched a new video series, “Biomedical Design Stories,” which will feature in-depth interviews with experts and entrepreneurs working across the life sciences industry in startups, health care and academia. The series will explore the innovation ecosystem and topics confronting the industry.
The series begins with some prominent names in the Massachusetts life sciences ecosystem, including former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick; former MassBio CEO Robert Coughlin; Travis McCready, former CEO of the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center; and MassMEDIC President Brian Johnson.
The series is available on Boyd Technologies' website, boydtech.com.