Boyd Technologies changes name to Boyd Biomedical, adds new logo, graphics

LEE — Boyd Technologies has completed a major rebranding project that changes the company’s name to Boyd Biomedical and includes a new brand identity.
The changes include a new logo, messaging platform, and updated environmental and digital graphics. The new logo uses a custom font that draws inspiration from the medical device and biotechnology industries, according to a news release from the company.
Boyd Biomedical’s mission is to provide the industry-leading growth platform to biomedical companies commercializing breakthrough innovations, the company states. Its new purpose statement — Design, Build, Launch — is centered around its growth platform that provides a full suite of services to help medical device and life sciences companies commercialize regulated devices and liquid media solutions.
"This is an important step for us as we continue our growth in the medical device and life sciences markets," CEO Stephen Boyd said in a orepared statement. "We’re looking forward to many more successful years commercializing breakthrough innovations under our new brand platform.”