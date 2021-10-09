PITTSFIELD — Patrick Bramer, of Pittsfield, has been named executive director of Wingate Residences at Melbourne Place, Wingate Healthcare has announced. He assumed his new position in Pittsfield on Sept. 7.
Bramer has over 10 years of experience in the health care industry. He had served as executive director of Sugar Hill in Dalton since 2014.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the former North Adams State College and also holds a certification in Assisted Living Facility Core Training.
In the community, Bramer is a member of the board of directors for the Pittsfield Family YMCA, serves as chair of membership for the Berkshire Visitors Bureau, and works as a coach and referee in the Pittsfield Little League and for soccer teams in his spare time.