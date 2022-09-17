Brenda Burdick elected chair of MCLA’s board of trustees

NORTH ADAMS — Brenda Burdick, the director of strategic communications at General Dynamics Mission Systems in Pittsfield, has been elected chair of the board of trustees at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. She succeeds Mohan Boodram.
Prior to her election, Burdick had served as chair of the student affairs committee and academic affairs committee at MCLA as well as vice chair of the board. Gov. Charlie Baker appointed Burdick to the board in 2018. She was reappointed for a second five-year term in July.
Burdick started her career at General Dynamics in Pittsfield in 1995. She became General Dynamics marketing and public relations manager in 2002, and adopted the role of senior manager of marketing and public relations in 2014.
Before joining General Dynamics, the Adams resident served as the director of sales and marketing for the former Swift River Inn in Cummington and as both a sales manager and a public relations assistant for Canyon Ranch in Lenox. She also served as a member of the Berkshire United Way board of directors from 2008-17, which included one two-year team as chair and two two-year terms as vice chair.
Burdick holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration with a double major in business communications from Bryant University and is vice chair of 1Berkshire’s executive committee.