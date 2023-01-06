NORTH ADAMS — Deb Rosselli and her adult daughter, Emily Rosselli, have a Sunday morning routine: yoga class, then Brewhaha for breakfast.

“We’re there every Sunday," Deb Rosselli said. In those visits, she's gotten to know the West Main Street cafe's owners, Barry and Nancy Garton. “When we don't show up at our regular time, they worry."

After running the cozy cafe for two decades, the Gartons announced this fall Brewhaha would close Oct. 31 if they didn't find a new owner. Both in their 70s, they wanted to retire.

“The owners are cooked and well done," as Barry Garton put it late last year.

But the end of October came and went, and the cafe stayed open. The owners received such an outpouring of support that when they hadn't found a buyer by late October, they decided to remain open, while continuing to search for a successor.

Deb Rosselli was one of those who appealed to the Gartons to stick with it. "We were certainly expressing how much we would miss them," she said. "At the same time, they’ve been doing it for a long time and they deserve a rest if they need it."

While the city has restaurants offering lunch and dinner, there are not many fresh breakfast options, Rosselli said. Brewhaha is "the go to place."

The cafe offers sandwiches, salads and breakfast all day with coffee and tea. The setting is homey, complete with a guest book visitors write in. The couple made menu tweaks this fall, but its largely the same, Barry Garton sad.

Brewhaha — a play on the word brouhaha, which means hubbub or uproar — first opened on Marshall Street in 2000. Before that, the Gartons restored and ran the Miss Adams Diner in Adams.

In 2006, they purchased the West End Market building at a foreclosure auction and after renovating it moved the cafe into the space in 2018. Soon after, they put it up for sale, eyeing retirement.

Chris Field lives in Clarksburg and has been a Brewhaha regular since he moved to the area nearly 20 years ago. It was one of the first places he ate when he visited.

"They've been a big part of our lives, whether they know it or not. Many of our adventures either start or finish there — hiking, kayaking, camping, home remodeling, moving. Many of our family adventures had some element we celebrated at Brewhaha."

When he heard the owners were looking to sell the cafe, he spoke up. "I reached out to them and expressed happiness for them, they are trying to retire, but also my concerns about losing such a North Adams staple."

The Gartons got the message and changed their strategy. "We decided it's a lot smarter to keep going and still try to sell an ongoing, successful business rather than a closed building," Barry Garton said.

The owners also wanted to keep their small staff employed for as long as possible.

Now, the building and business are for sale for $299,000, a price Barry Garton said they have reduced since listing it before the pandemic. He hopes someone would want to keep the same concept and he is willing to train them. "We're hoping someone carries it on as we have," he said. There have been interested buyers, but no serious offers yet, he said.

Meanwhile, regulars are crossing their fingers. "I'd like to see somebody step forward and buy the place," Field said, "and preserve the legacy of it."