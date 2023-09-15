Brian Koczela, owner of BEK Associates, turned a love of the outdoors into a career as a land surveyor

PITTSFIELD — They're often seen at the side of the road, staring at land through a strange looking contraption that's mounted on a tripod.
But there's more to being a land surveyor than getting to work with this unusual piece of equipment, known traditionally as a theodolite and more recently as a total station. The job requires a knowledge of several different disciplines, ranging from mathematics to history, in order to do it correctly.
To find out, we spoke with veteran land surveyor Brian Koczela, the owner of BEK Associates in Dalton, who got his start in the profession in 1985. He's a licensed land surveyor in Massachusetts, New York and Vermont.
THE EAGLE: What attracted you to this job?
KOCZELA: I started off with a degree in forestry (Koczela majored in forest management at the University of New Hampshire). I liked being in the woods. In land surveying, a lot of it locally, we do a lot of big acres in the woods, quite a bit.
THE EAGLE: What did you like so much about being in the woods?
KOCZELA: You deal with nature. You do a lot of walking — you are carrying 60 pounds of gear, so it's not the easiest job in the world. But every once in awhile you come across some wildlife. One time I had a moose follow me up a hillside. I stopped to look at a map. The wind was blowing at me, and he stopped 10 feet away from me. We just stood there for 10 minutes looking at each other. He couldn't smell me. So it's animals, being in nature, it's something different every day.
THE EAGLE: Were you a big outdoor person as a kid?
KOCZELA: We didn't have the internet back then so it was out of the house in the morning, back for lunch, out, back for dinner. There was a clump of woods up on the hillside (Koczela grew up in Adams). They were my favorite playground. I spent a lot of time there.
THE EAGLE: To me, land surveying seems to have a lot to do with determining boundaries. How do you do that?
KOCZELA: A lot of people see us out in the field. That's not even a third of the process. It's a lot more involved. A land surveyor, we talked about being a woodsman, is also a mathematician because all our calculations are trigonometry and geometry. And we have to be major historians. We have to trace everybody's deed back to what's called a common grantor. At one point one guy owned all the land and then he broke it up. We have to trace everybody back to find who has senior rights.
THE EAGLE: Is that a time consuming process?
KOCZELA: It goes back to the old adage, you can't fill what you don't own. One of the things that we have to determine when we do the study is if there are any gaps or overlaps between the deed restrictions to find out who has the rights to it.
The other thing is a land surveyor is a legal expert. We are the only people in Massachusetts that can legally delineate boundary lines — not engineers, not architects, not a builder. We actually help the attorneys quite a bit with the description.
So when we get the phone call, we have to look up the owner's deeds, and then we have to look up all the abutters. We have to run everybody's deed backward from today back to when one guy owned all the property. So say you live in a block. You have a neighbor to your left, a neighbor to your right, you might have a neighbor in one corner, someone behind you. You might be studying deeds from six people all the way back to get to one person.
THE EAGLE: What do you do next?
KOCZELA: Then we have to go out and do the field work. We have to recover enough monuments (property markers). We have to find out what the deeds say, what are we supposed to be looking for. A pipe, how big is the property, what is the extra description of it. A lot of times it might say, 'bounded on the north by what I sold to John Brown." It's almost like a jigsaw puzzle. We have to go out and determine what did this guy sell to him. We just don't take one little pipe and say that's my corner. It's a lot more involved than people realize.
THE EAGLE: In doing a lot of real estate stores for The Eagle I've seen deeds that have property markers like a pipe four meters from this place to a farm 160 feet from here. It always seems like these things were set up hundreds of years ago when people just sort of walked things off to determine property boundaries. How hard is it to do what you do when you have to go from those kind of markers?
KOCZELA: The buzz phrase in the industry is that you have to walk in the footsteps of the original surveyor. Now we have GPS and we can work out things to an eighth of an inch of a measurement. That's not what they did back then. Whether it was a farmer and his son and they grabbed a 100-foot rope from Walmart to measure it or whatever, we have to figure out how they laid those out.
It's hard for people who are mathematically inclined and want to make everything mathematically close and perfect. A monument that's called for in a deed that's undisturbed has no error. What that means if you find a pipe at the street line and you go 100 feet to a stone monument and we go out there and we measure and it's 99.5 feet, well, that's the way it is. We don't go six inches beyond it. The courts have said that's real. People can see that it's not abstract. The monument is real.
There are certain laws that we have to obey, and we have to know that. So the determination is made by the laws of the commonwealth, not the neighbor saying, "I own 100 feet. Give me 100 feet."
THE EAGLE: What if those monuments no longer exist?
KOCZELA: So you have to expand the survey. That's when people get upset because of the cost and the time and the materials for what we use for what we feel is a good estimate. You never know what you're going to find, or what you're not going to find. Then we have to expand it out to the neighborhood and down the street. People will say, "Why the heck are you all the way out here when you're surveying down there?" When we do a new block we go all the way down the block because a lot of times those old survey plans are all tied together. So we have to reproduce the survey.
When it's something like where John Smith kissed Betty Lou under the tree that's long gone, typically there's things that are buried in the ground. We can pick up magnetic indicators. There's stone walls that we follow. It's very hard to fight a stone wall.
THE EAGLE: How does trigonometry and geometry figure into your work?
KOCZELA: The world to me is on a grid system, X, Y and Z, high school math. Everything is on a grid. When we take a shot with our instrument (the theodolite), it's not a camera. We're measuring angles and distance. The light goes through a prism. We see how long it takes for the light to bounce back. We generate coordinates on everything. Then we can point between X and Y and Z. With sine and cosine we can calculate the distance. All we're really doing is creating a closed geometrical figure going from point to point to point. We're like a live cursor on your computer screen recording the set locations.
THE EAGLE: How far back have you had to go to find something in a deed?
KOCZELA: I don't know if I had to go back to it or I just ran into it, but I saw the deed when they bought Stockbridge from the Indians for trinkets. It was somewhere in the Berkshire Registry. There was one where the description was stand in the center of the Westfield River, on bridge No. 193 where the highest point is a pine tree next to which is a rock. How are you ever going to find it? The highest point is long gone.
THE EAGLE: That's pretty amazing.
KOCZELA: The one thing that's cool about the old deeds is they greet you. When you look at an old deed they go, "For all those who come a calling, greetings." That's how they start. It's like someone who died 200 years ago just said hello to you.