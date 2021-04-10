PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn, Warren C. Dews Jr., of Hinsdale, and Erika Allison, of Great Barrington, have joined The Brien Center board of directors.
Wynn, who attended the U.S. Naval Academy and graduated from Williams College, has 28 years of service in municipal government and law enforcement. He joined the Pittsfield Police Department as a patrol officer in 1995 and was named chief in 2007.
He attended the Massachusetts Criminal Justice Training Council and holds a master’s degree in criminal justice from Anna Maria College.
Dews is vice president of Capital Region Independent Media, and is publisher of The Ravena News-Herald and The Greenville Pioneer. He also is a licensed salesperson for TKG Real Estate and CEO of Dews Management, a career management, marketing and promotion firm in Pittsfield.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Virginia State University.
Allison is an interfaith minister, speaker and author of "Gay the Pray Away: Healing your Life, Love, and Relationships from the Harms of LGBT Conversion Therapy."
Allison received a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Texas-Austin, a Master of Science degree in teaching from Pace University and is a graduate of One Spirit Interfaith Seminary in New York City.