The former Brodie Mountain ski resort is up for sale, and for a reduced price

The former Brodie Mountain Ski Resort is up for sale again. Old, rusting chair lifts still sit idle, frozen in time as they wind their way up the overgrown slopes.
The former Brodie Mountain Ski Resort is up for sale again. Old, rusting chair lifts still sit idle, frozen in time as they wind their way up the overgrown slopes. Wednesday.
This aerial view of Brodie Mountain shows the layout of the now vacant ski resort.
The former Brodie Mountain Ski Resort is up for sale again. Old, rusting chair lifts still sit idle, frozen in time as they wind their way up the overgrown slopes.
This is a subscriber exclusive story.
Subscribe today to access this story and all of our stories with 24/7 unlimited access.
Subscribe today. Cancel anytime.
Subscribe now for 99¢
Subscriber Sign In | Return Home
Scott Stafford can be reached at sstafford@berkshireeagle.com or 413-281-4622.
Scott Stafford has been a reporter, photographer, and editor at a variety of publications, including the Dallas Morning News and The Berkshire Eagle.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.