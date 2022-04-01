<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

The former Brodie Mountain ski resort is up for sale, and for a reduced price

BrodieSale3

The former Brodie Mountain Ski Resort is up for sale again. Old, rusting chair lifts still sit idle, frozen in time as they wind their way up the overgrown slopes.
Modal

Scott Stafford can be reached at sstafford@berkshireeagle.com or 413-281-4622.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all