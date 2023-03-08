Broken boiler at Armory Block building forces Adams businesses to relocate

ADAMS — After 17 years of owning Lynda’s Antique Clothing Loft on Park Street, Lynda Meyer won’t have a pristine view of Mount Greylock anymore.

Meyer appreciated that view from her second-floor store at 41 Park St., part of the Armory Block building at 39-45 Park St., which is listed on the National Historic Register. A faulty furnace is to blame for the relocation of multiple Adams-based businesses in the building.

“The store, even though it was upstairs, which everybody complained about, had lovely space, and light, and views of the mountain,” Meyer said. “I did not voluntarily want to leave.”

Meyer posted on Facebook to tell customers she was asked to leave because of the prohibitively expensive boiler replacement for the Armory Block. Estimates on boiler replacement vary, but are always in the thousands to tens of thousands of dollars range.

“We were having trouble all winter with our heat or lack thereof, then [Armory Block owner David Fox] found out the boiler is no longer going to work, and it would cost $100,000 to replace it because it’s a huge building and it’s very old to be functioning as a commercial building still,” Meyer told The Eagle. “He told the tenants he could not afford to do that, and that we were going to have to leave because there was no way we were going to have heat in that building.”

Fox declined to be interviewed on Tuesday, though he agreed to an interview on March 13. He did not offer an estimate on what it would cost to replace the boiler, or an update on his plans for the building. But he did say over text that the Armory Block building is “big … with lots of issues, not insurmountable long-term, but short-term, very problematic.”

“I’m finishing the renovation of the adjoining building, The ‘Jones Block,’ in the next 30 days,” Fox told The Eagle by text. “That project has been going on for 25 months and will add six market-rate residential and three commercial spaces to downtown. Sad to see the Armory slowing down just as the Jones Block is getting on its feet.”

Meyer said she suspects Fox “would prefer to put his energy and money in working on his other buildings, leaving this building to kind of fester for a year or two until he’s able to get to it.”

Another business in the Armory Block building, Scotty’s Trucking, is also relocating elsewhere in Adams. Scotty’s office administrator Elizabeth Hurd said she’s been working in the building for the past 17 years.

“It’s just sad we have to move,” Hurd said. “Even if [Fox] repairs it, it’s going to take months before he does it. When I spoke to him directly, they weren’t planning on fixing anything anytime soon.”

Hurd said she believes Fox regrets the situation. She read a message he sent to her.

“It says, ‘Thanks, Beth, I’m so remorseful to see so many longstanding businesses have to relocate. It’s been great getting to know you,’” Hurd said, adding, “He still has the Scotty’s Trucking shirt I gave him.”

Scotty’s is owned by Scott Grant, who operates a flat-bed tractor trailer hauling heavy construction equipment, such as payloaders.

Meyer’s store is still open this week, but she is moving to a new building at 126 Columbia St. next week. She has a gofundme with a goal of $5,000 asking for help from the community with relocating costs. She’s raised more than $300 thus far.

Her establishment is a haven for collectors, selling hand-sewn dresses from the mid-19th century to the mid-20th century, as well as other clothing, jewelry, glassware and more. Meyer is an antique-clothing dealer, historian and lecturer. She said that when she opened the store, it was "the first upscale store in Adams."

Meyer, who is originally from New York City, has lived in Adams for 32 years and owns a house a couple blocks from where her new store will be.

“Adams is once again going through another sort of gentrification,” she said. “So there are a lot of spaces that are being built and taken up … it seems to me that Adams is ready to be another Brooklyn.”

Bishop West Real Estate is also in the Armory Block building. Business owner Corey Bishop declined to comment on whether the company is being forced out of the building and where they would move to.

Smith Brothers-McAndrews Insurance, which is also in the building, did not respond to a request for comment.

Meyer said that, in a way, she views the unfortunate circumstances as an opportunity.

“Being challenged by a new space is exciting when you’re a collector and designer,” she said. “It has two large front store windows, and I’m going to work to create a space that would be aesthetically warm and artistically inspiring to my customers.”