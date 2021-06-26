J. David Brown recently joined the boards of directors for NBT Bancorp and NBT Bank N.A.
Brown is president and CEO of the Capital District YMCA, where he has worked for 28 years to create better opportunities for all through community programs and services.
Brown, a past member of the NBT Bank Capital Region Advisory Board, also served on the Siena College board of trustees.
Brown is a member of the governor’s Capital Region Regional Economic Development Council in New York, and the diversity and inclusion council for the YMCA of the USA. His awards and recognitions include Director of the Year from the Association of YMCA Professionals, 40 Elite Alumni Honoree and 40 Under Forty Honoree by the Albany Business Review.
NBT Bank, based in Norwich, N.Y., operates four branches in the Berkshires.