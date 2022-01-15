PITTSFIELD — Kristi Brunick, of Wrentham, has joined Pearson Wallace Insurance in Pittsfield.
Brunick, originally from upstate New York, formerly worked for Liberty Mutual Insurance. She also has served in positions in account management, office management, real estate sales and insurance sales.
Brunick holds a bachelor’s degree in business management, with a minor in music performance, from Ithaca College.
Since moving to Wrentham in 2012, Brunick has served on the Wrentham Elementary School Committee, and the town’s Board of Health and Finance committees.