Bryan House joins 18 Degrees as VP of youth development

PITTSFIELD — Bryan House has joined 18 Degrees, Family Services for Western Massachusetts as vice president of youth development.
In this role, House will lead Pittsfield Community Connection and North Adams’ West Main Connection, two service sites that provide pathways to safer, healthier and more prosperous lives for young people. He will also oversee other programs within the agency that provide support and services for youth that provide opportunities for young people to reach their full potential.
House most recently worked for the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office. He is a former deputy director at Berkshire Community Action Council, where he directed the agency’s Project Reconnect program, which provides Berkshire youth and young adults with job skill and development training, and holistic mentoring.
A Housatonic resident, House was a professional baseball player for seven years in the Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers organizations, including a stint with the former Pittsfield Cubs. He is a member of several community boards.