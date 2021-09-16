Building Trades Employers Association Boston, which serves the entire state of Massachusetts, recently rebranded as BTEA Northeast. The move comes after the association has grown to serve all of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and portions of upstate New York.
Headquartered in Braintree, BTEA Northeast encompasses seven different area trade associations that employ tradespeople from eight different local building trades unions. The organization’s labor committees negotiate with 14 different trades covering over 85 different local unions in the northeast region.