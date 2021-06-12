PITTSFIELD — Dr. John Burnham, a retired internal medicine physician who served 33 years in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, retiring as lieutenant colonel, has been selected by the Berkshire District Medical Society as its 2021 Community Clinician of the Year, an award that recognizes his professionalism and contributions as a physician.
Burnham, raised in Berkshire County, graduated from Colby College, studied premed at Boston University and graduated from medical school in Tampico, Mexico, before completing a fifth pathway year at the University of Massachusetts and Berkshire Medical Center.
Upon completion of a residency in internal medicine at BMC, Burnham and his friend, Dr. Thomas Vaughan, founded Dalton Medical Associates, where they practiced together for 35 years.
Burnham is a past president of the Berkshire District Medical Society and is an active member of the Massachusetts Medical Society.