BOSTON — Confidence among state employers weakened for a sixth consecutive month in January as the Associated Industries of Massachusetts Business Confidence Index declined 0.8 points, to 55.9, its lowest number in 12 months.
Employers found themselves torn between a strong underlying economy and concerns about COVID-19 and inflation at the beginning of 2022.
The decline in confidence came as inflation reached a 40-year high and the omicron variant drove a surge in COVID-19 cases, exacerbating an already tight labor market. At the same time, though, the Massachusetts economy grew at a healthy 8.2 percent annual rate during the fourth quarter of 2021.
“Employers face a multitude of uncertainties at the start of 2022, ranging from pandemic-induced absences among employees to rising prices for raw materials. Still, confidence remains in optimistic territory and manufacturers, in particular, are upbeat about their business prospects,” said Sara L. Johnson, chair of the AIM Board of Economic Advisors and executive director of Global Economics at IHS Markit.