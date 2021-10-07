BOSTON — Increasingly severe shortages of workers and critical supplies has caused Associated Industries of Massachusetts’ Business Confidence Index to drop for the second consecutive month.
The BCI fell 3.1 points to 58.9 in September. It has now declined 6.7 points since hitting a three-year high in July, although it remains 12.3 points higher than a year ago, and well within optimistic, or positive territory. The BCI is calculated on a 100 point scale; any reading over 50 is considered positive.
According to the data, employers have grown less optimistic about the state and national economies as supply chain issues and hiring challenges have increased costs and pressured margins.
Confidence among manufacturing companies declined 1.4 points to end the month 14.3 points higher than its year earlier level. Companies in eastern Massachusetts (63.0) were significantly more confident than their counterparts in Western Massachusetts (53.0).
According to analysts, the difference may have to do with the concentration of growth sectors like biopharmaceuticals in the eastern part of the state, the severity of labor shortages in the west and the continued travails of the tourism sector in Berkshire County.