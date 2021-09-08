BOSTON — The resurgence of COVID-19 cases, persistent worker shortages and supply chain disruptions caused business confidence in Massachusetts to decline last month.
The Associated Industries of Massachusetts Business Confidence Index declined 3.6 points to 62.0 in August after hitting a three-year high during July. The BCI remains 16 points higher than a year ago.
Employers grew less optimistic last month about everything from their own companies to the state and national economies. Confidence among manufacturing companies declined for the first time this year as companies faced the twin challenges of surging prices and shortages of key raw materials. The constituent indicators that make up the Business Confidence Index all moved lower during August.
The report came as hiring nationally slowed sharply during August to 235,000 jobs.
The monthly AIM Index, based on a survey of more than 140 Massachusetts employers, is calculated on a 100-point scale, with 50 as neutral; a reading above 50 is positive, while below 50 is negative.