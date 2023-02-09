Business confidence drops in January in Massachusetts

BOSTON — A strong performance by the Massachusetts economy during the fourth quarter of 2022 was not enough to stem a two-month decline in business confidence among employers still concerned about a slowdown in 2023.
The Associated Industries of Massachusetts Business Confidence Index dropped 0.8 to 53.2 points during January. The index began the new year 2.7 points lower than its level of January 2022 but still at a level that signals overall optimism.
Employers remain wary even though the Massachusetts economy grew at a 3.1 percent annual rate and the U.S. economy at a 2.9 percent annual rate during the fourth quarter.
The BCI Index is based on a survey of 150 state employers, and is calculated on a 100 point scale. Any reading above 50 is considered positive. Readings below 50 are negative.