BOSTON — The Associated Industries of Massachusetts Business Confidence Index declined 1.2 points in December to 56.7, its lowest score in 10 months.
The BCI remained in positive territory — any score over 50 is considered positive — but has now declined for five straight months.
Resurgent COVID-19 disruptions, persistent supply chain issues and a slowing state economy were the main factors in the decline, according to AIM.
Employers remain upbeat about the fundamental strength of the economy, but their confidence is muted by the evolving public-health crisis, rising prices and a structural labor shortage. inflation remains a major concern for Massachusetts companies.
The Massachusetts economy, which grew at a 6.1 percent annual clip during the first quarter of 2021 and 8.0 percent during the second quarter, slowed to a 2.0 percent annual growth rate during the July-September period, according to MassBenchmarks.
The AIM Index is based on a survey of more than 140 Massachusetts employers. It is calculated on a 100-point scale , with 50 as neutral. Any reading above 50 is positive, while below 50 is negative.