BOSTON — Business confidence was virtually unchanged during April even as the Massachusetts economy surged with business re-openings, federal stimulus money and widespread distribution of COVID vaccines.
The Associated Industries of Massachusetts Business Confidence Index fell 0.2 points to 60.7 last month after surging more than 10 points during the first quarter of 2021.
The reading was 22.5 points higher than in April 2020 when pandemic-related business closures spread throughout the commonwealth.
The Massachusetts Index assessing business conditions within the commonwealth was 60.4 — down 0.2 points for the month but 25.9 points better than in April 2020. The U.S. Index measuring conditions nationally lost 0.2 points in April and gained 26.4 points for the year.
The April BCI came as MassBenchmarks reported that the state economy grew at a torrid 11.3 percent clip during the first three months of the year. Massachusetts employers created some 13,000 jobs during March and the state unemployment rate fell to 6.8 percent.