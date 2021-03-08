BOSTON — The recovery of business confidence in Massachusetts continued during February, with optimism among employers in their own company prospects and an increasingly forward outlook among manufacturers.
The Associated Industries of Massachusetts Business Confidence Index gained 4 points, to 56.4, during a month marked by accelerating business reopenings and progress in the battle to moderate COVID-19.
The reading was 18 points higher than at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic but 5.7 points short of its level in February 2020.
The Future Index portion of the index, which measures expectations for six months out, is almost even with its reading of a year ago.
Massachusetts grew at a 7.9 percent annual rate in the fourth quarter, double the national pace.
The AIM Index, based on a survey of more than 140 Massachusetts employers, is calculated on a 100-point scale, with 50 as neutral; a reading above 50 is positive, while below 50 is negative.