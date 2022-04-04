BOSTON — Massachusetts employers grew more confident for the second consecutive month in March, as the Associated Industries of Massachusetts Business Confidence Index edged up 0.5 points last month to 57.2.
The Index remains within optimistic territory but is 3.7 points lower than its level of a year ago when employers anticipated an early end to the COVID pandemic.
Driving the confidence increase in March were strengthening employer views about the prospects of their own companies and growing optimism among manufacturers.
But Massachusetts companies also face persistent uncertainty from commodity inflation, labor shortages and the Federal Reserve’s move to raise interest rates. Supply chain issues continue to test Massachusetts companies.
The AIM Index, based on a survey of more than 140 Massachusetts employers is calculated on a 100-point scale, with 50 as neutral; a reading above 50 is positive, while below 50 is negative.