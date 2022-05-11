BOSTON — Massachusetts employers grew more confident in April, despite an economy slowed by inflation and geopolitical uncertainty during the first quarter.
Associated Industries of Massachusetts Business Confidence Index gained 0.9 points last month to 58.1. The index has now risen for three consecutive months and sits comfortably within optimistic territory. The index is compiled on a 100 point scale; any reading above 50 is considered positive.
The increase reflected strengthening employer views about both the Massachusetts and U.S. economies, even though real GDP declined at an annual rate of 1.4 percent nationally and an estimated 1.0 percent in the state during the first quarter of 2022.
At the same time, tax collections in Massachusetts were $2 billion more than expected during April, pushing the state at least $3.5 billion ahead of its year-to-date benchmark with just two months left in the fiscal year.
“Every element of the Business Confidence Index was in optimistic territory last month, with the highest reading for employers’ views about the prospects of their own companies,” said Sara L. Johnson, Chair of the AIM Board of Economic Advisors.