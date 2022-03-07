BOSTON — Confidence among Massachusetts employers strengthened for the first time in six months during February, as the Associated Industries of Massachusetts Business Confidence Index edged up 0.8 points last month, to 56.7.
The index remains within optimistic territory and virtually identical to its level of a year ago.
More than three-fourths of responses came before Russia began military operations in Ukraine.
The increase in employer confidence during February was driven by brightening views of the state and national economies. The Massachusetts economy grew at an 8.2 percent annualized rate during the fourth quarter of 2021, while the U.S. economy expanded at a 6.9 percent annual clip.
Massachusetts companies face uncertainty from factors such as commodity inflation, the Federal Reserve’s anticipated move to raise interest rates and, now, potential fallout from economic sanctions against Russia.
The AIM index, based on a survey of more than 140 Massachusetts employers, is calculated on a 100-point scale, with 50 as neutral; a reading above 50 is positive, while below 50 is negative.