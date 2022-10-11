Business confidence weakened in Massachusetts and nationwide in September

BOSTON — Confidence among Massachusetts employers weakened slightly last month amid growing economic storm clouds both nationally and in Massachusetts.
The Associated Industries of Massachusetts Business Confidence Index lost 1.4 points to 53.9, its lowest level since June. The index now rests 5 points lower than its level of a year ago.
The decrease reflects the swirl of contradictory elements roiling the economy — surging inflation, rising interest rates and shrinking economic output on the one hand, and a persistently strong demand for workers on the other.
The September survey responses came as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates another three-quarters of a point on Sept. 21 and the financial markets closed out their worst month since March 2020.