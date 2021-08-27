HILLSDALE, N.Y. — The Hillsdale Workshop Alliance, a group of local businesses who produce and support experiential workshops, is launching its inaugural event, the Workshop Experience Weekend, on Sept. 11-12. The event will feature a weekend packed with a variety of workshops and classes. Pre-ordered box lunches are available.
The Hillsdale Workshop Alliance curates and promotes experiential learning in creative fields in and around Hillsdale through its website, TheWorkshopExperience.org. Information/tickets: www.TheWorkshopExperience.org.