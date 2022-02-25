PITTSFIELD — The Massachusetts Small Business Development Center’s Berkshire regional office will host “Let’s Get Started,” a session on how to start a business, from 10:30 a.m. to noon March 12.
Participants can attend this free business-building event live at The Christian Center in Pittsfield, or virtually, via Zoom.
How to evaluate business ideas, how to make and manage money and what goes into a good business model will be discussed.
Information/registration: community organizer Frank Busener, 413-441-5793, or at 413getstarted@gmail.com.