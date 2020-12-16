PITTSFIELD — 1Berkshire, the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Massachusetts Small Business Development Center and EforAll Berkshire County will host a business smart education virtual workshop in three modules Jan. 14 and Jan. 21.
Guidance, information and resource advice for small businesses in the Berkshires will be presented. Module 1 will meet Jan. 14, and modules 2 and 3 will meet Jan. 21. The hours are 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Registration information and additional details will be available soon. Information: 1berkshire.com.