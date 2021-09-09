PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Business and Professional Women will honor the women of the Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative at the group’s annual Woman of Achievement event at 5 p.m. Sept. 20. State Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, D-Pittsfield, will serve as emcee. This event serves as the BBPW’s annual scholarship fundraiser. The event will take place outdoors under a large tent at Mill and Main streets in Dalton. Attendees must be fully vaccinated and wear masks except when eating and drinking. Tickets/information: bbpw.org.
