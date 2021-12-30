PITTSFIELD — A Pittsfield couple have combined a love of food with their ethical principles to open their first business venture, Cafe Full Cup, at the Clock Tower Business Center on South Church Street.
Abigail and Giancarlo Bravo are vegans and have crafted a menu of 100 percent plant-based offerings with gluten-free options that put a different twist on breakfast and lunch items like burritos, sandwiches and food bowls.
The coffee they serve is supplied by La Colombe Coffee Roasters of Philadelphia, which supports social justice and equity, practices sustainability, and seeks to improve and uphold the well-being of the coffee-growing communities that supply its products.
Abigail said the couple wanted to create a business with good food that was "ethically good as well."
"We wanted to create something that was positive in every sense of the word," Giancarlo said.
Giancarlo is from Venezuela, where his mother, who speaks Italian, and his father, who is from Ecuador, met. Abigail is from Moldova, a former Soviet republic in Eastern Europe. Both immigrated to the Berkshires at a young age — Giancarlo grew up in Great Barrington and Abigail in Pittsfield.
They met in 2015, while attending classes at Berkshire Community College, then went to the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams together. At MCLA, they earned bachelor's degrees in business before going on to obtain MBAs.
Abigail, who does the majority of the cooking, also works in finance at General Dynamics Mission Systems in Pittsfield, and Giancarlo serves as an adjunct faculty member in MCLA's Business Department.
The Bravos, who married in 2018, share a love of food and travel. They enjoy sampling the cuisines in the countries where they have traveled.
"I've always been a foodie," said Giancarlo, who is in charge of the coffee.
The couple have put their own touches on some familiar menu staples.
"Grilled cheese, it's obviously American," Giancarlo said. "But, with the chef's help, we made it our own. We put jalapenos in it, and our bacon bits (made from smart bacon, which has no cholesterol). It's one of our most popular items."
Food items include breakfast burritos and sandwiches, salads and wraps, toasts, food bowls, soups and sides. Prices ranges from $4.95 for a cup of soup to $12.95 for the food bowls. Beverage offerings include handcrafted beverages, cold and brewed coffee, espresso drinks, tea and chai, hot chocolate and bottled drinks, with prices ranging from $2.25 to $5.25.
The Bravos received assistance from the MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board and the Berkshire regional office of the Massachusetts Small Business Development Center before starting their venture. Cafe Full Cup has four employees.
The couple extensively renovated their restaurant space at the Clock Tower Business Center. They added a counter along a large window that looks out onto a patio. They declined to say how much money they put into their venture, but said they financed the business themselves.
Cafe Full Cup serves breakfast and lunch and is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. It provides curbside service and takeout.