NEW MARLBOROUGH — The Poughkeepsie, N.Y.-based nonprofit that operates Camp Wa Wa Segowea in the village of Southfield is holding a $500,000 capital campaign to renovate its facilities, particularly the historic 92-year-old, open-air American chestnut lodge.
The money also will be used to make the camp’s entire main lodge, waterfront and health infirmary accessible by the Americans with Disabilities Act standards. By the start of December, the campaign had raised 68 percent of its intended goal.
The restoration of the lodge is scheduled to break ground in the fall and be completed by the end of 2023. Donations can be made at smithpark.kindful.com, or made out to “Camp Wa Wa Segowea Smith Park” and mailed to P.O. Box 4994, Poughkeepsie, N.Y. 12602.
Information: Smith Park of New York Board President Lisa Perks, lisa@smithpark.org.