Campagna, Cowdrey join Berkshire Money Management

DALTON — Kimberly Campagna, a communications and content specialist, and Carla Cowdrey, an office support specialist, have joined Berkshire Money Management.
Campagna has a decade of creative communications, marketing and design experience, which includes serving as the marketing and brand manager at the Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield for the last five years. She earned a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from Northeastern University before relocating to the Berkshires in 2011. At BMM, she will collaborate with community development director Nichole Dupont.
Cowdrey, a graduate of Taconic High School, has more than 20 years of operations and client care experience. She began her career at Berkshire Life Insurance, before it became part of the Guardian Life Insurance Company of America. She spent the last nine years at Guardian Berkshire Life as an operations specialist at Inforce Individual Markets. At BMM, she will coordinate office IT, implement policies and procedures, assist with compliance testing and administrative duties, and provide broad support to clients and visitors.