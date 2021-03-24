NORTH ADAMS — Foolhardy Hill, an off-grid campground and camping experience based in Charlemont, was awarded $25,000 after being declared the winner of the Mohawk Trail Entrepreneur Challenge by a panel of judges. The challenge was sponsored by small business accelerator Lever Inc.
Company owners Patrick and Katie Banks will use the first-place prize money to advance their business model and create job opportunities in the Mohawk Trail Region. Adventure East of Charlemont was chosen runner-up among the five finalists, which included Berkshire County entrant Wigwam Woodlands of North Adams.
The MTEC focused on regional, woodland-based business models designed to create jobs and spur economic activity in the region.