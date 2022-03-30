DALTON — The Connecticut-based company that purchased Crane Currency four years ago is planning to operate that business as a separate, independent, publicly traded entity.
The firm’s board of directors announced Wednesday that it has unanimously approved a plan that would allow the Dalton-based currency business to operate as part of a "payment and merchandising technologies" firm called Crane NXT. The rest of the company will continue to be known as Crane Co.
Crane Co., a manufacturer of industrial products located in Stamford, Conn., purchased Crane Currency for $800 million in January 2018. The two companies share the Crane name but are not related.
The official separation into two separate firms is expected to be completed in March 2023, exactly 12 months from Wednesday’s announcement, according to Crane Co. It is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and final approval by the board of directors. The plan does not require shareholder approval.
Founded in 1801 in Dalton, Crane Currency is one of Berkshire County's largest employers. It has been providing currency paper to the federal government since 1879, and been its sole supplier since 1964.
More details about the separation plan were being discussed this morning at Crane Co.'s annual investor conference in New York City.
This story will be updated.