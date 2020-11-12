LEE — Erik Williams, the co-founder and chief operating officer of Canna Provisions, recently joined the Lee Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors. Canna Provisions operates recreational marijuana dispensaries in Lee, Easthampton and Holyoke.
“I’m honored to be a board member and be able to better help foster a positive business environment for the town of Lee. We have enjoyed great relationships within the Lee business community, a lot of that has been fostered through our membership with the Lee Chamber of Commerce,” Williams said in a statement.