Indica, Adams' first recreational pot dispensary, could open within next month says owner Kerry Raheb

ADAMS — An investment banker and one-time candidate for the U.S. Senate is poised to open the town’s first cannabis dispensary in the coming weeks.
After more than a year of lobbying, applying for licenses, speaking with the public and finding staff, Kerry Raheb is about ready to open his shop, Indica, at 127 Columbia St.
An investment banker, Raheb moved from Manhattan to Bennington, Vt., in 2021, and, after giving up on trying to become a lawyer, got into pot and politics.
“I ran for U.S. Senate, I got on the ballot. I moved to Vermont in August, I got this going in November, and I did both together at the same time,” Raheb said during a tour of his store Wednesday morning. “I went to this store in Williamstown, and I’m like, ‘I could do this here’; it all made sense to me. ‘This is where my dream is going to be,’ and it happened to be in Adams.”
Raheb still has outstanding approvals before the shop can open. He has submitted his request for a post-provisional license inspection, consisting of a virtual call, a walkthrough inspection and documentation. Once the store is deemed in compliance, it will be recommended to the state Cannabis Control Commission for a final license.
His unsuccessful run for Senate may have delayed the realization of Indica, as Raheb made himself a target for criticism from the public and the press.
“I’m not a politician, I’m an investment banker, but I want to help people. I see that there’s a need in that state of child care, there’s homeless people, drugs, crime,” he said. “If no one wants to help, I’ll raise my hand and help.”
In the past, Raheb has falsely claimed that vaccines spread COVID-19 and that the District of Columbia is short on testosterone. A public information session in Adams held last year about the dispensary turned sour when attendees questioned Raheb’s experience.
“The questions were basically about how am I personally qualified to run this. It’s a new industry: Who’s qualified?” Raheb said Wednesday. “I managed $100 million as a banker; it’s a retail store in a sense.”
Raheb’s professional banking history has also faced scrutiny. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, which requires the reporting of customer complaints, said on its website that Raheb was the subject of four customer disputes involving allegations of unauthorized or excessive trading. The authority also lists a civil judgment from 2013 and a criminal matter from 1992 in which all charges were dropped. Among the four complaints, two were settled, one was withdrawn, and one was closed without action. He denies wrongdoing.
Raheb would like to put all this firmly in the past. He sees the dispensary as a destination for Adams and floats the idea of a social consumption space in the future, possibly in the upstairs part of the dispensary building — he’s inspired by the coffee shops of Amsterdam.
“It would be like going to the bar, getting a shot, a beer, and a pre-roll,” he said. “If we can get this building right, I’ll do it upstairs 100 percent. It would be a completely separate entity.”
Though social consumption is legal in Massachusetts, there’s only one location running in the state, in Worcester.
Raheb touts his greater-than-required pledged donations to the town, which would total $15,000 in the first year of operation, $20,000 in the second and $25,000 in the third, as well as a percentage of the store’s profits.
Raheb also speaks about hiring 11 people, almost all of whom are from Adams, to help run the store. He points to Laura Pratt, an Adams native who grew up around the corner from Indica and will be its inventory manager as well as store manager. She’ll also manage inventory at other locations if Raheb opens two additional dispensaries — one in Vermont and one more in Massachusetts — as he hopes to do.
Pratt said Indica will be using a mix of local, “mom and pop” cannabis vendors, including Berkshire Roots in Pittsfield and The Pass in Sheffield, as well as bigger companies like Verano and Cresco Cannabis.
“We’ll have companies you don’t find in every dispensary around here. If you’re looking for a certain product, you can go to four dispensaries in Pittsfield and get them; we want to be different,” Pratt said. “I want the menu to carry something for everybody, whether it’s a $10 pre-roll or a $300 to $400 ounce.”
Raheb has offered assurances that neither odor nor traffic will be an issue for the community. All products will be prepackaged and kept under lock and key, there will be 24/7 surveillance and the parking lot and adjacent lot will provide sufficient parking space.
Raheb declined to get into the cost it has taken to get the shop up and running.
“We’re leasing the space, which, thank God we got a good lease. But it’s a lot of money,” he said. “Security’s more than six figures. I’ve been paying bills for 14-15 months without being open, insurance, rent, and soon, deals with vendors.”
Pratt said there’s excitement from would-be customers about the establishment.
“I grew up here, so I’m familiar with the people; everyone’s excited for the store,” she said. “I’m constantly getting messages like, ‘When are you guys opening?’ People are walking up to me asking me if we’re open yet.”