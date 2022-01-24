PITTSFIELD — Canna Provisions of Lee is donating $10,000 to the Berkshire Humane Society. Executive Director John Perrault will accept the donation from Canna’s CEO Meg Sanders and Marketing Director Crystal Childs at the humane society’s building at 214 Barker Road in Pittsfield at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Charitable donations are included in the state law that requires cannabis companies to donate three percent of their net sales to local organizations. Besides the state-mandated give back program, Canna Provisions also donates to and partners with a number of national programs including the Last Prisoner Project, a non-profit focused on cannabis involved restorative social justice. The firm has locations in Lee and Holyoke.