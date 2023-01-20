New Marlborough restaurant Cantina 229 to close after eight years

NEW MARLBOROUGH — The owners of Cantina 229 have decided to close permanently next month, saying it was a "tough decision" to end what has been "a sweet labor of love" for the past eight years.

In an Instagram post on Friday, co-owners Emily and Josh Irwin announced they would close in February, but not before Josh would be serving dishes from "some original menus out of the archives for fun."

Josh wears many hats, including as a chef at the restaurant, farmer and workforce housing advocate.

"Come say hello, come say goodbye, come sit and enjoy," they wrote. "Come laugh, come cry. We're here to join you. Love you all, and thank you for your years of support.

The Irwins did not say what they'd be doing next, but said they feel a future full of possibilities. Reached by phone Friday afternoon, Josh was too busy getting ready for the dinner service to talk.

They did say they are "content and emotional" about closing this "gift to the community" and an experience they suggested was also a gift to them.

The couple opened the restaurant in 2015 on their farm off Route 57. Taco Tuesdays were a hit, as was the "world fare made local" creations by Irwin and other chefs. The couple's collaborations included those with farmers as well as a barbecue truck complete with smoker out back.

The Irwins also opened Mooncloud in 2019 in Great Barrington with bartender "mixologist" Billy Jack Paul. Emily Irwin owns Home Love, a home decor and gift shop off Railroad Street in Great Barrington.

Amid a restaurant staffing crisis, it was Josh Irwin who sparked a fresh way of dealing with the lack of workforce housing amid soaring rental and home costs. His ideas resulted in the recent conversion of a former inn into temporary shared living for workers.

The Irwins said a community family grew out of Cantina, and that those "relationships we will hold on together."

"We are tired, but we are strong," they wrote. "We are experienced, knowledgeable, and we are eternally grateful for this time in our story being immersed in all things Cantina and New Marlborough. We are Optimistic about what the future holds and also very curious."