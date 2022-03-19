Cardiologist joins Berkshire Health Systems

GREAT BARRINGTON — Dr. Stephen R. Phlaum, a board certified and fellowship trained cardiologist, has been appointed to the medical staffs of Berkshire Medical Center and Fairview Hospital, and the provider staff of Cardiology Professional Services of BMC.
He will provide cardiology care for patients in South Berkshire through Cardiology Professional Services of Fairview Hospital. Phlaum specializes in general cardiology and echocardiography.
Phlaum comes to the Berkshires from the state of Florida, where he served with Sacred Heart Medical Group in Miramar for over 15 years. He has also served with practices in St. Louis.
He is board certified in cardiovascular disease and was fellowship trained in interventional cardiology at St. Louis University School of Medicine. Phlaum received his medical degree from St. Louis University School of Medicine and completed his residency in internal medicine at Barnes Hospital, Washington University School of Medicine.