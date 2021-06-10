PITTSFIELD — The MassHire Berkshire Career Center will begin bringing staff back in July and is expected to be open to the public by September, according to the MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board.
The Pittsfield-based career center will start bringing staff back on a staggered basis July 12, and will begin seeing clients by appointment only on Aug. 2. The board expects the career center to be open to the public Sept. 7.
“We’re excited about that,” said MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board Executive Director Heather Boulger at the board’s annual meeting.
The MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board has assisted 662 employers since the COVID-19 pandemic began affecting the local economy last year and provided services to 2,657 job seekers over that same time span, placing 68 percent of those served in jobs.